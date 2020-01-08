Manchester City defeat United in Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
|
|
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Manchester [UK], Jan 8 (ANI): Manchester City defeated Manchester United in the semi-final first leg of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (local time) here at Old Trafford.
|
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
Pep Guardiola is a 'genius', says Goater 00:35
Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater has called Pep Guardiola a "genius" after City beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this