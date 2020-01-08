Global  

Cesc Fabregas picks Liverpool FC star as Premier League’s best player

The Sport Review Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Cesc Fabregas believes that Liverpool FC attacker Sadio Mane is the best player in the Premier League. The Senegal international has been an integral part of Liverpool FC’s strong start to the new Premier League season, with the Reds currently leading the way at the top of the table. Mane has scored 11 goals and […]

The post Cesc Fabregas picks Liverpool FC star as Premier League’s best player appeared first on The Sport Review.
