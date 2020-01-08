Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Mr. Game 7' Justin Williams returns to Hurricanes on 1-year deal

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
After beating the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime, the Carolina Hurricanes announced a big addition to their roster. Dougie Hamilton scored 1:56 into overtime to give Carolina a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, and the Hurricanes' mood was further buoyed by the signing of forward Justin Williams.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former captain Justin Williams returning to Carolina Hurricanes

After a few months away from the game, former captain Justin Williams has re-signed with the Carolina Hurricanes for the duration of the season.
USATODAY.com

Justin Williams Austin Texas Details Upcoming Major Game Releases

Justin Williams Austin Texas Details Upcoming Major Game Releases*Justin Williams Austin Texas takes a look ahead at some of the most anticipated releases of 2020.* *AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / *The holiday...
Accesswire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dmddusseau

LoyalCaps 🏒🥅🇺🇸💙👮™️💪 'Mr. Game 7' Justin Williams returns to Hurricanes on 1-year deal https://t.co/gFOS6o4PrU 2 hours ago

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat 'Mr. Game 7' Justin Williams returns to Hurricanes on 1-year deal | CBC Sports https://t.co/x7NIML4Tg7 2 hours ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now 'Mr. Game 7' Justin Williams returns to Hurricanes on 1-year deal - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/apjWcqRxDi 2 hours ago

StubOrder

StubOrder.com 🎟💺 J. Williams returns to Hurricanes for 19th season: Justin Williams had said in September he was taking a break from… https://t.co/nmgA4QHl9B 2 hours ago

JCPGATA

JPDAILYSPORTS J. Williams returns to Hurricanes for 19th season: Justin Williams had said in September he was taking a break from… https://t.co/B3D15vzExx 2 hours ago

Canada24News

Canada24News 'Mr. Game 7' Justin Williams returns to Hurricanes on 1-year deal https://t.co/tFW9YxAAXI https://t.co/I9Q9Y8EoKd 2 hours ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan 'Mr. Game 7' Justin Williams returns to Hurricanes on 1-year deal https://t.co/3VkfC1Revj https://t.co/7ShrYPtaps 2 hours ago

SportcentarInfo

sportcentar.info ‘Mr. Game 7’ Justin Williams returns to Hurricanes on 1-year deal https://t.co/WfYfNIqSgi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.