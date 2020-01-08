Global  

Avoid Iran, Iraq, Gulf, Oman airspace: DGCA

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
India has “advised” its airlines to avoid overflying the airspace of Iran, Iraq and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) barred its carriers from doing so following Iran’s missile attacks on bases housing American troops in Iraq.
News video: Iran's FM Zarif: 'End to US presence in the Middle East has begun'

Iran's FM Zarif: 'End to US presence in the Middle East has begun' 03:33

 Iran's FM Zarif: 'End to US presence in the Middle East has begun'

