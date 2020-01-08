Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'All is well', Trump says after Iran hits back

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "all is well" following a retaliatory Iranian missile attack on US-led forces and that he would make a statement on the situation on Wednesday morning. "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran...Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" Trump wrote on Twitter and will give statement too.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Launches Missile Attack At Iraqi Bases With US Soldier

Iran Launches Missile Attack At Iraqi Bases With US Soldier 02:14

 President Donald Trump says "all is well" after Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq hosting American military Tuesday, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:14). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 7, 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq [Video]Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq. Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes . in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:42Published

Iran Strikes US Military Base In Iraq; No Word Yet On Any Casualties [Video]Iran Strikes US Military Base In Iraq; No Word Yet On Any Casualties

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he will address the country on the matter in the morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump says 'all is well' in Middle East after Iran missile attack on US bases

US President Donald Trump says "all is well" after Iran fired "more than a dozen" missiles at US airbases in Iraq.
SBS

Bernie Sanders Blasts ‘Mass Chaos’ of Trump’s Iran Policy: Assassinating Soleimani ‘Unleashing International Anarchy’

Democratic presidential candidate *Bernie Sanders* condemned the "mass chaos" of President *Donald Trump's* Iran policy, just hours after the Pentagon had to...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thebee5

Deborah Sartor RT @AP: After Tehran's airstrikes in Iraq, Iran's foreign minister says, "We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves again… 4 seconds ago

PokeTheStars

🌟 Lil Spunky Skunk He tweets "All is well!" then two sentences later tells us an assessment of casualties and damages is still taking… https://t.co/CkWgI4RQfq 1 minute ago

lillybell2005

Jan Brady RT @RealLuisMireles: Only Trump says "all is well" after we had missiles hitting our military bases, seriously WHAT THE FUCK 2 minutes ago

PaulaMu75861195

Patriot After Iranian bomb strikes Trump says “all is well” all his sons are safe and secure in their beds playing with th… https://t.co/JWZoB3V2rb 5 minutes ago

abevillegas123

Abelardo Villegas RT @billingsgazette: Trump says 'All is well!' while Iran warns against more retaliation. Iran and U.S. haven't attacked each other directl… 6 minutes ago

thenews_intl

The News #Trump says 'All is well' after #Iran's attack at #US troop bases in #Iraq #TheNews https://t.co/KjBDTtR3PX 6 minutes ago

JurkPerry12637

jurk Trump says 'all is well' after Iranian missile attack https://t.co/vYbc9hvaOH This idiot should be removed from th… https://t.co/PkcHnbYJNG 6 minutes ago

TrainingForRoi

TrainingFor Roi Trump says all is well after Iranian missile attack https://t.co/j6NAtIGa5B 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.