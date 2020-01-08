'All is well', Trump says after Iran hits back

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "all is well" following a retaliatory Iranian missile attack on US-led forces and that he would make a statement on the situation on Wednesday morning. "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran...Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" Trump wrote on Twitter and will give statement too.
