ICC urges cricket community to donate to Aus bushfires relief

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Dubai, Jan 8 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has urged the global cricket community to come forward and help the people affected by the ravaging bushfires in Australia.
