Knicks' Bobby Portis ejected for brutal foul on Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Knicks forward Bobby Portis was tossed from Tuesday night's game against the Lakers for his hard foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Knicks' Portis tossed after swipe at KCP's head

Bobby Portis was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Lakers in the second quarter after forcefully knocking an airborne Kentavious Caldwell-Pope across the...
ESPN

Knicks vs. Lakers: Bobby Portis ejected for smacking Kentavious Caldwell-Pope across the head on layup

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo had words for Portis after the foul
CBS Sports


