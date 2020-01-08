Knicks vs. Lakers: Bobby Portis ejected for smacking Kentavious Caldwell-Pope across the head on layup

Knicks forward Bobby Portis was tossed from Tuesday night's game against the Lakers for his hard foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Knicks' Portis tossed after swipe at KCP's head Bobby Portis was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Lakers in the second quarter after forcefully knocking an airborne Kentavious Caldwell-Pope across the...

ESPN 8 hours ago



