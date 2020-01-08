Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Knicks vs. Lakers: Bobby Portis ejected for smacking Kentavious Caldwell-Pope across the head on layup

CBS Sports Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
LeBron James and Rajon Rondo had words for Portis after the foul
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Knicks' Bobby Portis ejected for brutal foul on Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Knicks forward Bobby Portis was tossed from Tuesday night's game against the Lakers for his hard foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
USATODAY.com

Knicks' Portis tossed after swipe at KCP's head

Bobby Portis was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Lakers in the second quarter after forcefully knocking an airborne Kentavious Caldwell-Pope across the...
ESPN


Tweets about this

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News RT @NYDNSports: Anthony Davis could barely walk after falling full bear on his tailbone in the third quarter of the Lakers' 117-87 coast ov… 5 minutes ago

FreebieNinja1

Breaking News Anthony Davis injured, Bobby Portis ejected in Knicks’ ugly loss to Lakers https://t.co/3iXSUvANFK… https://t.co/kTN2J8jBWw 10 minutes ago

finneyeric

Eric Finney 🇺🇸 🌺🏄🤙🇦🇺 RT @usatodaysports: While KCP returned, Anthony Davis left the Lakers' win over the Knicks early due to a "sacral contusion." https://t.co/… 35 minutes ago

NPBoysBBall2023

NPHS Wolfpack Knicks' Portis tossed after swipe at KCP's head https://t.co/PIjxY4FKDT https://t.co/ROPtj6Pg2Q 37 minutes ago

SportsRocks25

Sports Rocks Knicks vs. Lakers: Bobby Portis ejected for smacking Kentavious Caldwell-Pope across the head on layup https://t.co/YenGTI21w5 41 minutes ago

Sego1s

Alexander Segovia RT @mcten: New story: Bobby Portis says it wasn’t intentional. LeBron James says it wasn’t a basketball play. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope took… 49 minutes ago

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 Knicks’ Bobby Portis ejected for brutal foul on Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope https://t.co/ssf3FYaDV3 1 hour ago

mcten

Dave McMenamin New story: Bobby Portis says it wasn’t intentional. LeBron James says it wasn’t a basketball play. Kentavious Caldw… https://t.co/fYzqFRa3Bc 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.