Inter Milan 'in talks' with Man Utd over Ashley Young transfer - player keen to move

Daily Star Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Inter Milan 'in talks' with Man Utd over Ashley Young transfer - player keen to moveAshley Young was not included in the Man Utd squad on Tuesday for their 3-1 home loss to rivals Man City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
