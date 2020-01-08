Global  

Jose Mourinho plots Tottenham midfield signing after Moussa Sissoko blow

Daily Star Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been ruled out until April after undergoing surgery on a knee injury
Mourinho hails 'absolutely incredible' Sissoko goal [Video]Mourinho hails 'absolutely incredible' Sissoko goal

Jose Mourinho hails Moussa Sissoko's goal in Tottenham's match against Bournemouth as 'absolutely incredible'. He scored Tottenham's third with a volley with just over 20 minutes to go from Son's..

Tottenham suffer another injury blow as Moussa Sissoko is ruled out for three months after undergoing knee surgery

Tottenham’s injury woes continue to mount following the news that midfielder Moussa Sissoko is set to be sidelined until April after undergoing knee surgery....
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.londonDaily Star

The five emergency midfield signings Tottenham fans want after Moussa Sissoko shock injury blow

The five emergency midfield signings Tottenham fans want after Moussa Sissoko shock injury blowMoussa Sissoko is the latest Tottenham Hotspur player to be ruled out with a serious injury and given his vital role for the club, fans of Spurs have called on...
Football.london


