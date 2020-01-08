Global  

Lakers’ Anthony Davis falls hard on tailbone, leaves game

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis left the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks in the third quarter Tuesday night after he bruised his lower back in a painful fall to the court. Davis was injured when he fell awkwardly while trying to block the shot of New York’s Julius Randle. Davis […]
