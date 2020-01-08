Global  

Swan scores 31 to carry Air Force past Utah State 79-60

FOX Sports Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Ryan Swan had a season-high 31 points with 11 rebounds as Air Force topped Utah State 79-60
