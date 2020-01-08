Global  

Justice is sum of all moral duties: Yuvraj on Nirbhaya case verdict

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday hailed Delhi court's issuing of death warrants against all four convicts in the Nirbhaya case.
News video: Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News 03:01

 Delhi's Patiala House court has issued a death warrant against all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya case. They will be executed on January 22nd at 7 am. Nirbhaya's mother and father, who fought 7 years for justice for their daughter, both welcomed the verdict. Watch their reactions here

Nirbhaya convicts' hanging: My daughter has finally got justice, says victim's mother Asha Devi

Minutes after Delhi's Patiala Court issued death warrant for all four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case and ordered that the death row convicts should be...
rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Justice is sum of all moral duties: Yuvraj on Nirbhaya case verdict https://t.co/zOVNwDixdS 4 minutes ago

Boby18442318

🕊 RT @republic: 'Justice sum of all moral duties': Yuvraj hails breakthrough order in Nirbhaya case https://t.co/YaVib3gqiO 48 minutes ago

republic

Republic 'Justice sum of all moral duties': Yuvraj hails breakthrough order in Nirbhaya case https://t.co/YaVib3gqiO 1 hour ago

DynamiteNews_

Dynamite News Justice is Sum of All Moral Duties: Yuvraj on Nirbhaya Case Verdict https://t.co/X7IEr9NlZb via @DynamiteNews_ 1 hour ago

Yuvraj_Stalwart

Yuvraj The Stalwart RT @YUVSTRONG12: “Justice is the sum of all Moral duties”, Kudos to the Delhi court for its judgement on the #Nirbhaya case. Rest in eterna… 3 hours ago

