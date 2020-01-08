Global  

Juventus chief rules out selling midfielders linked with Man United

The Sport Review Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Juventus chief Fabio Paratici has ruled out Emre Can or Adrien Rabiot leaving the Serie A champions despite reported interest from Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to bolster Manchester United’s midfield options in the January transfer window following injury to two key players. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay […]

The post Juventus chief rules out selling midfielders linked with Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
