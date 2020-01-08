Juventus chief rules out selling midfielders linked with Man United
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Juventus chief Fabio Paratici has ruled out Emre Can or Adrien Rabiot leaving the Serie A champions despite reported interest from Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to bolster Manchester United’s midfield options in the January transfer window following injury to two key players. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay […]
