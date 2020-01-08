Global  

Manchester City defeat Manchester United 3-0 in Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
*Manchester (UK):* Manchester City defeated Manchester United in the semi-final first leg of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (local time) here at Old Trafford. Bernando Silva opened the scoring for City as he registered the first goal for the side in the 17th minute.

16-minutes later, the side gained a 2-0 lead as Riyad Mahrez...
News video: Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview

Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview 01:12

 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup clash against local rivals Manchester City.

