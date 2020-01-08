Global  

In pics: Nationwide trade unions observe Bharat Bandh

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
In pics: Nationwide trade unions observe Bharat Bandh
Nirbhaya Case: All 4 accused to be hanged on Jan 22nd, 7am and more news | OneIndia News

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 accused to be hanged on Jan 22nd, 7am and more news | OneIndia News 03:39

 NINE CENTRAL TRADE UNIONS CALL BHARAT BANDH TOMORROW, AUSTRALIAN FIRES: 24 PEOPLE KILLED

Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' lawyer AP singh says will file curative petition in Court [Video]Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' lawyer AP singh says will file curative petition in Court

GDP ADVANCE ESTIMATES: GOVT PEGS ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 5% FOR FY20, NIRBHAYA CONVICTS' LAWYER: WILL FILE CURATIVE PETITION IN SC , NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:59Published


Rahul Gandhi hails trade unions' 'Bharat Bandh' call

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the trade unions 'Bharat Bandh' call and said that the "anti-people" and "anti-labour" policies of the centre...
IndiaTimes

Trade unions to observe 'Bharat Bandh' today

Transport and banking services at several places are likely to be affected due to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by all 10 Central trade unions along with different...
Sify

