In pics: Nationwide trade unions observe Bharat Bandh



Recent related videos from verified sources Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' lawyer AP singh says will file curative petition in Court GDP ADVANCE ESTIMATES: GOVT PEGS ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 5% FOR FY20, NIRBHAYA CONVICTS' LAWYER: WILL FILE CURATIVE PETITION IN SC , NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:59Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rahul Gandhi hails trade unions' 'Bharat Bandh' call Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the trade unions 'Bharat Bandh' call and said that the "anti-people" and "anti-labour" policies of the centre...

IndiaTimes 3 hours ago



Trade unions to observe 'Bharat Bandh' today Transport and banking services at several places are likely to be affected due to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by all 10 Central trade unions along with different...

Sify 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this