Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to Arsenal transfer speculation

The Sport Review Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has underlined that he is committed to Arsenal despite transfer speculation surrounding his future. The Gabon international has been regularly linked with a potential exit over the past month or so following a series of managerial changes at Arsenal. Aubameyang’s future has been a source of regular debate to leave Gunners supporters feeling […]

The post Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to Arsenal transfer speculation appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: 'Arsenal fans will love Auba commitment'

'Arsenal fans will love Auba commitment' 01:23

 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's statement to the Arsenal fans that he has no plans to leave the club.

