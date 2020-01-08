Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"This worries me", "Start praying" - Many Liverpool fans react to update ahead of Spurs game

Football FanCast Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Liverpool fans react as it is announced that Martin Atkinson will be the man in the middle this weekend against Tottenham.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Napoli fans arrested by Liverpool police [Video]Napoli fans arrested by Liverpool police

A group of Napoli fans clashed with police officers in Liverpool and were arrested ahead of their side's Champions League game at Anfield. Credit: Twitter/@TheKopHQ

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:17Published

Poch Out, Mourinho In: Spursy or Special for Tottenham? [Video]Poch Out, Mourinho In: Spursy or Special for Tottenham?

With the shock dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino and rapid appointment of Jose Mourinho as his successor, it's been a whirlwind few days for Spurs fans.The Argentinian's sudden departure after..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 03:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

"Shown more class than Suarez, Coutinho & Owen" - Many Liverpool fans torn over report on 25 y/o

Liverpool fans react to the news that Emre Can turned down Manchester United due to his Liverpool connections.
Football FanCast

"Waiting patiently for Bournemouth’s £20m bid" - Many Liverpool fans react to Dominic King tweet

Liverpool fans react to Dominic King's tweet about Pedro Chirivella's contract situation.
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

iLiverpoolApp

Liverpool News 365 Football Fancast: "This worries me", "Start praying" - Many Liverpool fans react to update ahead of Spurs game… https://t.co/ifEpRlYOvC 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.