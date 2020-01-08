Global  

Rashid Khan scripts his fifth hat-trick in T20s

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Afghanistan and Adelaide Strikers all-rounder Rashid Khan on Wednesday scripted his fifth hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.
