Rashid Khan scripts his third hat-trick in T20s

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Adelaide [Australia], Jan 8 (ANI): Afghanistan and Adelaide Strikers all-rounder Rashid Khan on Wednesday scripted his third hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.
Rashid Khan scripts 3rd T20 hat-trick

Adelaide, Jan 8 (IANS) Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan once again proved why is he one of the best in the business when it comes to the shortest format of the...
Sify

