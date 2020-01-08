Adelaide [Australia], Jan 8 (ANI): Afghanistan and Adelaide Strikers all-rounder Rashid Khan on Wednesday scripted his third hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.



Recent related news from verified sources Rashid Khan scripts 3rd T20 hat-trick Adelaide, Jan 8 (IANS) Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan once again proved why is he one of the best in the business when it comes to the shortest format of the...

Sify 8 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Free Press Journal Rashid Khan scripts his third hat-trick in T20s @rashidkhan_19 https://t.co/dnDpnZ1jlo 38 minutes ago Dynamite News Rashid Khan scripts his third hat-trick in T20s https://t.co/VQe8ama26J @rashidkhan_19 @BBL #BBL09 #rashidkhan 1 hour ago