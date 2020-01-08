Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chris Green suspended from bowling due to illegal action

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Sydney [Australia], Jan 8 (ANI): Sydney Thunder player Chris Green has been suspended from bowling due to an illegal bowling action, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Pratt had to change title of action film Ghost Draft [Video]Chris Pratt had to change title of action film Ghost Draft

Chris Pratt had to change title of action film Ghost Draft It was reported earlier this year that the actor would be starring in and executive producing the futuristic action thriller, which will also..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Australia's Green banned for illegal bowling action

Sydney Thunder off-spinner Chris Green has been banned from bowling for three months after being found to have an illegal action.
News24 Also reported by •BBC Local NewsThe Age

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.