Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rashid Khan scripts 3rd T20 hat-trick

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Adelaide, Jan 8 (IANS) Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan once again proved why is he one of the best in the business when it comes to the shortest format of the game as he registered his third career T20 hat-trick in a game between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Itstanujmehra

Tanuj Mehra RT @timesofindia: #BBL09 #rashidkhan @rashidkhan_19 scripts his fifth #Hattrick in T20s WATCH 🧐 https://t.co/rL6pm1x87u https://t.co/Oz… 29 seconds ago

timesofindia

Times of India #BBL09 #rashidkhan @rashidkhan_19 scripts his fifth #Hattrick in T20s WATCH 🧐 https://t.co/rL6pm1x87u https://t.co/OzV7jwHI5G 2 minutes ago

YTHISNEWS

Y This News Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan once again proved why is he one of the best in the business when it comes to the sho… https://t.co/iUiMW1DOnn 5 minutes ago

CricketFanatik

Cricket Fanatic #RashidKhan once again proved why is he one of the best in the business when it comes to the shortest format of the… https://t.co/9iK2S1VnY6 31 minutes ago

india_bet

India Bet Rashid Khan scripts his third hat-trick in T20s https://t.co/16oXt3KIOx https://t.co/nDGtqbU9mI 47 minutes ago

s_rashid_ali110

Syed Rashid Ali Rizvi RT @TheQuint: Rashid Khan proved why he is one of the best in the business when it comes to the shortest format of the game. https://t.co/U… 53 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint Rashid Khan proved why he is one of the best in the business when it comes to the shortest format of the game. https://t.co/UO8rp2kcex 1 hour ago

TOICricket

TOI Cricket Rashid Khan scripts his fifth hat-trick in T20s https://t.co/XhvmiPyo7h 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.