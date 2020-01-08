Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Boxing news: Dave Allen insists Tyson Fury can ‘knock Deontay Wilder spark out’, and the American could win on points

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Dave Allen is adamant that any result is possible when Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury meet again. The pair have now officially announced their rematch for February 22 in Las Vegas with most expecting either a Wilder KO or Fury points victory. However, Allen told Behind The Gloves: “I can see any outcome of that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder [Video]Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month. “What is going to happen is that I am going to get what I won last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date [Video]Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date

Tyson Fury has announced his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22. The pair's first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boxing news: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 undercard latest news and rumours

With the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch officially set for February 22, organisers can now turn their attentions toward the undercard. Wilder’s...
talkSPORT

Boxing news: Tyson Fury predicts round two KO in Deontay Wilder rematch, Wilder promises to ‘rip his head off his body’

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder both made bold promises at the first press conference ahead of their February 22 rematch. The heavyweight pair renewed...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

LiLIzZo1

♚ ISRAEL ♚ RT @MichaelBensonn: 📝 Great speaking to Dave Allen today ahead of his Feb 8th return. Explains why he's making the British title his goal a… 20 hours ago

motionadven

Okedi Peter John Boxing news: Dave Allen explains trainer change and admits ‘fear’ ahead of ring return as he targets British heavyw… https://t.co/cFU0vO6UUW 1 day ago

debeatsarena

ETIMBUK MACAULAY RT @talkSPORT: “After the Price fight there is a bit of trepidation. I’m not gonna lie, there’s a bit of fear." https://t.co/Qpyx2pOatc 1 day ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT “After the Price fight there is a bit of trepidation. I’m not gonna lie, there’s a bit of fear." https://t.co/Qpyx2pOatc 1 day ago

dw504966

[email protected] MMA/boxing/News Dave Allen explains trainer change and admits ‘fear’ ahead of ring return https://t.co/z77lKrEDGv 1 day ago

MichaelBensonn

Michael Benson 📝 Great speaking to Dave Allen today ahead of his Feb 8th return. Explains why he's making the British title his go… https://t.co/qm9MLkBIAP 2 days ago

oscaritomiller

Oscar Miller Boxing news: Dave Allen explains trainer change and admits ‘fear’ ahead of ring return as he targets British heavyw… https://t.co/t8SRjhvH6n 2 days ago

xboxingcom

вσχιηg Boxing news: Dave Allen explains trainer change and admits ‘fear’ ahead of ring return as he targets British heavyw… https://t.co/6U6dj8eFYf 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.