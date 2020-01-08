Global  

Vikings at 49ers NFC divisional-round playoff preview: Kirk Cousins takes on Kyle Shanahan

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
After leading the Vikings to their first road playoff win in 15 years, Kirk Cousins faces a familiar figure in 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
News video: Vikings-49ers Preview: Will Kirk Cousins Or Jimmy Garoppolo Make The Key Mistake?

 SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein breaks down the NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers. He breaks down why he believes the starting quarterbacks will perform well but it will come down to which one turns the ball over at the wrong time. Katie...

Vikings' Cousins, 49ers' Shanahan reunited as playoff opponents

Vikings' Cousins, 49ers' Shanahan reunited as playoff opponentsKirk Cousins starting the 49ers' first playoff game at Levi's Stadium was how coach Kyle Shanahan planned it when he took over in San Francisco back in 2017.
Vikings stun Saints in OT in NFC wild-card game

Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in...
