Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man Utd tipped to suffer lowest points total in 30 years as predicted Premier League table emerges

Daily Star Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is coming under increased pressure as his side languish in the Premier League
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City 01:21

 Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich [Video]'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Harry Maguire a "warrior" as he revealed the England man could make a return for Manchester United in their Premier League clash with Norwich on Saturday. The defender..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Premier League transfer round-up: Gunners and Man Utd eye up Cavani [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Gunners and Man Utd eye up Cavani

Take a look at the latest rumours and deals from the January transfer window.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sky Sports pundit predicts Aston Villa v Man City

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester City to claim a thumping 5-0 away win at Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. The Citizens are currently in third place in...
The Sport Review

Man City star Sergio Aguero equals stunning Premier League goal record set by Arsenal icon Thierry Henry

Is there a better striker in Premier League history than Sergio Aguero? Since joining Manchester City in 2011, he has gone about his business of scoring goals...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

fbbsix

Super League Man Utd tipped to suffer lowest points total in 30 years as predicted Premier League table emerges https://t.co/JsEJMGQk3X 5 days ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Man Utd tipped to suffer lowest points total in 30 years as predicted Premier League table emerges… https://t.co/y7cJQrL551 5 days ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Man Utd tipped to suffer lowest points total in 30 years as predicted Premier League table emerges #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/OlkE0CDGxU 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.