Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward ‘blocks’ Ashley Young’s Inter Milan January transfer

Daily Star Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Man Utd chief Ed Woodward ‘blocks’ Ashley Young’s Inter Milan January transferSerie A giants Inter Milan are in discussions to sign Ashley Young from Manchester United but the switch is likely to take place in the summer
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Inter boss confirms interest in Eriksen

Inter boss confirms interest in Eriksen 02:58

 The transfer team on Good Morning Transfers discuss interest from Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta in Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ole: We need to stregthen, not weaken [Video]Ole: We need to stregthen, not weaken

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does not know anything about Ashley Young's proposed move to Inter Milan, adding Manchester United want to strengthen in the transfer window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Inter in talks with United's Ashley Young

Inter Milan are reportedly in talks with Manchester United veteran Ashley Young over a possible transfer to the Serie A giants.
News24 Also reported by •Daily StarSoccerNews.com

Man Utd transfer target Christian Eriksen must make ‘big fish’ decision over future

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen is being chased by Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter Milan in the January transfer window
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.