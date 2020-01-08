Global  

Transfer news and football gossip: Manchester United want Vidal and Van de Beek, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham chasing Leeds loan ace Ben White

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip from Wednesday’s paper and online… Manchester United are considering a January move for Donny van de Beek, the Ajax and Netherlands midfielder. Van de Beek starred for the Dutch club last season during their run to the Champions League semi-finals, and he opted to […]
 Manchester United reporter Andy Mitten has claimed United should have given Manchester City fans a bigger allocation of seats for Manchester Derby tonight.

