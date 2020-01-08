Global  

Haris Rauf, Glenn Maxwell propel Melbourne Stars to victory over Sydney Thunders

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 8 (ANI): Haris Rauf and Glenn Maxwell powered Melbourne Stars to a six-wicket victory over Sydney Thunders in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Wednesday.
Rauf, Stoinis and Maxwell lead Stars to victory against Thunder

Hours after Afghanistani Rashid Khan sent the Adelaide Oval crowd into raptures by taking a hat-trick, Pakistani Haris Rauf lit up the MCG by nabbing a hat-trick...
The Age

UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 3 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 19 between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars on Thursday at Sydney, Australia Melbourne Stars win by 3...
Reuters India


IndiaNews777

IndiaNews Haris Rauf, Glenn Maxwell propel Melbourne Stars to victory over Sydney Thunders https://t.co/rznxv6kinG :Auto pickup by wikyou 1 hour ago

CricSubhayan

Subhayan Chakraborty Glenn Maxwell masterclass plus Haris Rauf hat-trick help Melbourne Stars to reach atop the #BBL09 points table! 3 hours ago

BBLofficials

KFC Big Bash League Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis score fifties after a Haris Rauf hat-trick in a clinical win for the Melbourne Stars.… https://t.co/CuDnvfYCHy 3 hours ago

rickeyrecricket

Rick Eyre on cricket Haris Rauf set up the win, Glenn Maxwell finished it off. Melbourne Stars looking the goods in #BBL09. What could possibly go wrong? 3 hours ago

FlashCric

🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators🏏 Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Peter Handscomb(w), Hilton Cartwrigh… https://t.co/cYoCIdgW9y 6 hours ago

cricduel

Cricduel Melbourne Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Peter Handscomb(w), Hilton Cartwr… https://t.co/0Swvpdbgem 7 hours ago

app_gully

Gully Cricket Fantasy Cricket App Melbourne Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Peter Handscomb(w), Hilton Cartwr… https://t.co/hja0ha1FBF 7 hours ago

uzair143924

Uzair Malik RT @bet365_aus: Glenn Maxwell dismissing Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja in four balls. Haris Rauf taking three wickets. Half-centuries from… 6 days ago

