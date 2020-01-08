Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Borussia Dortmund make transfer decision on Jadon Sancho

Team Talk Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund will not sell Premier League target Jadon Sancho this month, according to Sky in Germany.

The post Borussia Dortmund make transfer decision on Jadon Sancho appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is Sancho worth £120m? [Video]Is Sancho worth £120m?

The Sunday Supplement panel weigh up the value of Jadon Sancho, with the Borussia Dortmund star linked with Chelsea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:55Published

Have Liverpool BEAT Manchester United To £100m Jadon Sancho Transfer?! | Transfer Talk [Video]Have Liverpool BEAT Manchester United To £100m Jadon Sancho Transfer?! | Transfer Talk

The race for Jadon Sancho continues, will Liverpool beat rivals Manchester United and Chelsea to it? Where would he fit in best?

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 09:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool fans convinced of Jadon Sancho transfer after his Sadio Mane Twitter activity

Liverpool fans convinced of Jadon Sancho transfer after his Sadio Mane Twitter activitySome Liverpool fans are confident Jadon Sancho’s latest Twitter activity means the Borussia Dortmund ace could be on his way to Anfield
Daily Star

Sancho to stay at Borussia Dortmund

According to a recent report from Sky Germany, Borussia Dortmund are well and truly convinced that superstar Jadon Sancho is not going to be leaving the club...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Football.london

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.