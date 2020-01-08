Global  

NFL Playoffs: Divisional round betting tips, lines, trends, matchups to know for every game

CBS Sports Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the divisional round lines
News video: Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City?

Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City? 00:54

 Deshaun Watson and the Texans face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in one of this weekend's AFC divisional-round matchups. Katie Johnston reports.

Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien [Video]Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien

Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:10Published

Chiefs game plan for winter storm this weekend [Video]Chiefs game plan for winter storm this weekend

The Chiefs are watching the weather along with the rest of the Kansas City area as a winter storm moves through, formulating a game plan ahead of the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Arrowhead..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:27Published


First look at NFL divisional round: Previewing every matchup

The divisional-round matchups are set. Here's everything you need to know, with X factors, what to watch for and more for all four games.
ESPN

NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for divisional round: Advanced model reveals top predictions

SportsLine's computer model simulated every NFL divisional round game 10,000 times with surprising results.
CBS Sports

