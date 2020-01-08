Global  

Brian Westbrook: AD's injury could hurt Lakers' chances in the first round of playoffs

FOX Sports Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Brian Westbrook: AD's injury could hurt Lakers' chances in the first round of playoffsBrian Westbrook sits down with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe to talk the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James led his team to victory against the New York Knicks with 31 points, but Anthony Davis was out after he landed hard on his back in the 3rd quarter. Brian says the most important thing for the Lakers to do is to stay healthy if they want to be successful in the first round of the playoffs.
News video: Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent

Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent 01:05

 Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent . Sources say that the Los Angeles Lakers star will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lakers made the max contract offer to Davis on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Sports. It is still expected that Davis will...

NFL Playoffs 2020: Eight bold divisional round predictions, including Russell Wilson's cold weather collapse

After a wild first weekend of the NFL playoffs, things could get even crazier in the divisional round
CBS Sports


