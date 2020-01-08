Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Donny van de Beek transfer would provide Man Utd solution with creativity and goals

Daily Star Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Donny van de Beek transfer would provide Man Utd solution with creativity and goalsManchester United believe they could sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax in the January transfer window and stats show the midfielder would provide a real solution at Old Trafford
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Transfer news and football gossip: Manchester United want Vidal and Van de Beek, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham chasing Leeds loan ace Ben White

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip from Wednesday’s paper and online… Manchester United are considering a January move...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.