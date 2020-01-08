Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

De Bruyne in blunt admission about how easy it was to outclass Man Utd

Team Talk Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has revealed all about how his side tactically outgunned Manchester United on Tuesday.

The post De Bruyne in blunt admission about how easy it was to outclass Man Utd appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours De Bruyne in blunt admission about how easy it was to outclass Man Utd https://t.co/TRzVQfO39A 4 days ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk "We did 15 minutes on [the tactics] in the morning, that’s about it." 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/uZVKN6q0B2 4 days ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News De Bruyne in blunt admission about how easy it was to outclass Man Utd https://t.co/mYeZz3IlQb https://t.co/yV1BIZIjT6 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.