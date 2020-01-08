Sport24.co.za | Anderson beats Paire but SA, France don't advance at ATP Cup

Kevin Anderson came back from the brink of defeat in Brisbane on to down Benoit Paire and end France's hopes of making it to the quarter-finals of the inaugural ATP Cup.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Monfils secures France’s first victory at the new ATP Cup BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Gael Monfils secured France’s first victory at the ATP Cup, rallying from a break down in the second set and saving three...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



Tennis: Anderson back to winning ways in ATP Cup Fit-again South African Kevin Anderson won his first match since returning to competitive tennis with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Chile's Cristian Garin at the...

Reuters 2 days ago





Tweets about this