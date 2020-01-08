Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sport24.co.za | Anderson beats Paire but SA, France don't advance at ATP Cup

News24 Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Kevin Anderson came back from the brink of defeat in Brisbane on to down Benoit Paire and end France's hopes of making it to the quarter-finals of the inaugural ATP Cup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Monfils secures France’s first victory at the new ATP Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Gael Monfils secured France’s first victory at the ATP Cup, rallying from a break down in the second set and saving three...
Seattle Times

Tennis: Anderson back to winning ways in ATP Cup

Fit-again South African Kevin Anderson won his first match since returning to competitive tennis with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Chile's Cristian Garin at the...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.