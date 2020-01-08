ATP Cup 2020: GB head to quarters with powerhouse teams Australia, Russia, Serbia
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Nine nations were still in contention for the four remaining places in the ATP Cup quarter-finals on the final day of round-robin action across Australia. Two of those places would be taken by the outright winners of Groups B and E, while the other two could only become clear after the last matches were completed. […]
The post ATP Cup 2020: GB head to quarters with powerhouse teams Australia, Russia, Serbia appeared first on The Sport Review.
Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic said Wednesday that the ATP Cup was the ideal preparation for his bid to win an eighth Australian Open... WorldNews Also reported by •News24 •Sify •BBC News •Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Marianne Bevis ATP Cup 2020: GB head to quarters with powerhouse teams Australia, Russia, Serbia; Flawless Spain headline second Q… https://t.co/RAjyIrcbwl 1 hour ago
Bootsie@CoachGCurl Hope you had a great time and won money. My son drove my beast of a truck to Hilton Head with me recent… https://t.co/m9K8n2GRKB 3 hours ago