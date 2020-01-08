Global  

ATP Cup 2020: GB head to quarters with powerhouse teams Australia, Russia, Serbia

The Sport Review Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Nine nations were still in contention for the four remaining places in the ATP Cup quarter-finals on the final day of round-robin action across Australia. Two of those places would be taken by the outright winners of Groups B and E, while the other two could only become clear after the last matches were completed. […]

The post ATP Cup 2020: GB head to quarters with powerhouse teams Australia, Russia, Serbia appeared first on The Sport Review.
Recent related news from verified sources

Goffin puts Great Britain on collision course with Australia

World No. 11 David Goffin has set up a tantalising clash between Australia and Great Britain in the ATP Cup quarter-finals after he came from behind to beat...
The Age Also reported by •BBC News

Unbeaten Serbia through to ATP Cup quarters

Unbeaten Serbia through to ATP Cup quartersSerbian superstar Novak Djokovic said Wednesday that the ATP Cup was the ideal preparation for his bid to win an eighth Australian Open...
WorldNews Also reported by •News24SifyBBC NewsSeattle Times

