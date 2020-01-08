Global  

Racing: Massive Metro takes on All Stars

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Racing: Massive Metro takes on All StarsTrainer Michelle Wallis isn't shying away from Oscar Bonavena with either of her stable trotting stars.And she and driver Todd Mitchell are hoping to throw down the gauntlet to the All Stars trotters at Cambridge tomorrow.Wallis...
