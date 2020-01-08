Racing: Massive Metro takes on All Stars Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Trainer Michelle Wallis isn't shying away from Oscar Bonavena with either of her stable trotting stars.And she and driver Todd Mitchell are hoping to throw down the gauntlet to the All Stars trotters at Cambridge tomorrow.Wallis... Trainer Michelle Wallis isn't shying away from Oscar Bonavena with either of her stable trotting stars.And she and driver Todd Mitchell are hoping to throw down the gauntlet to the All Stars trotters at Cambridge tomorrow.Wallis... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Stunning Image of Milky Way's Center Reveals Remnants of Dead Stars A photograph taken from a telescope in the Australian outback revealed remnants of 27 massive stars in the Milky Way. Scientists say these hard-to-find remains will help them look into the Milky.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:05Published on November 21, 2019

Tweets about this