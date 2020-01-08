NBA star Anthony Davis turns down NZ$220 million offer from Los Angeles Lakers
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () NBA star Anthony Davis declined a four-year, NZ$220 million max extension from the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and intends to become an unrestricted free agent in July, Yahoo Sports reported.Yahoo reported that Davis's agent,...
Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent . Sources say that the Los Angeles Lakers star will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lakers made the max contract offer to Davis on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Sports. It is still expected that Davis will...
Forest Whitaker is ready for a new chapter. The "Black Panther" actor, who divorced his wife last year, has sold the couple's Los Angeles, California, home for $3.85 million. The secluded compound is..