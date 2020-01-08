Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NBA star Anthony Davis turns down NZ$220 million offer from Los Angeles Lakers

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
NBA star Anthony Davis turns down NZ$220 million offer from Los Angeles LakersNBA star Anthony Davis declined a four-year, NZ$220 million max extension from the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and intends to become an unrestricted free agent in July, Yahoo Sports reported.Yahoo reported that Davis's agent,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent

Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent 01:05

 Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent . Sources say that the Los Angeles Lakers star will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lakers made the max contract offer to Davis on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Sports. It is still expected that Davis will...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Forest Whitaker's $4M Hollywood home is fit for a king [Video]Forest Whitaker's $4M Hollywood home is fit for a king

Forest Whitaker is ready for a new chapter. The "Black Panther" actor, who divorced his wife last year, has sold the couple's Los Angeles, California, home for $3.85 million. The secluded compound is..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:43Published

DJ Paul Addresses Juicy J’s 'Drug' Apology [Video]DJ Paul Addresses Juicy J’s 'Drug' Apology

LOS ANGELES, CA – Three 6 Mafia OG DJ Paul was stopped by TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport where he was asked about Juicy J’s recent comments regarding drug use. While DJ Paul didn’t..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Lakers' Davis declines $146 million extension

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis declined a four-year, $146 million max extension on Tuesday and intends to become an unrestricted free agent in July, Yahoo...
Reuters

Lakers’ Anthony Davis falls hard on tailbone, leaves game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis left the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks in the third quarter Tuesday night after he bruised his lower...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

PelicansHoops

PelicansHoops RT @Jeff_Nowak: Ex-Pelicans star Anthony Davis turns down Lakers extension, report says, will become a free agent after season. See the con… 20 hours ago

Jeff_Nowak

Jeff Nowak Ex-Pelicans star Anthony Davis turns down Lakers extension, report says, will become a free agent after season. See… https://t.co/Tl0Iu7Puem 20 hours ago

chewy7

rich cerasale Lakers star player Anthony Davis turns down a max contract extension 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.