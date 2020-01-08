Global  

Leicester City v Aston Villa live - Carabao Cup semi-final team news and match updates

Leicester Mercury Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Leicester City v Aston Villa | The Foxes take on Dean Smith's side in their semi-final clash, where the winner will face either Manchester City or Manchester United.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview

Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview 01:12

 Leicester are set to host Aston Villa in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday as overwhelming favourites to make it to Wembley. The Foxes last won the League Cup in 2000 when they beat Tranmere 2-1.

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa [Video]Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Rodgers: We dominated [Video]Rodgers: We dominated

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says his side dominated for most of their Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg tie against Aston Villa.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:53Published


Leicester City vs Aston Villa LIVE: Updates from Carabao Cup semi-final

Leicester City vs Aston Villa LIVE | Updates from the Carabao Cup semi-final at the King Power Stadium
Walsall Advertiser

James Maddison and Jack Grealish compared - Leicester City and Aston Villa stars in numbers

Leicester City news - We take a look at how the regularly compared James Maddison and Jack Grealish stack up when it comes to numbers.
Leicester Mercury

indiatvnews

India TV #CarabaoCup Kelechi Iheanacho's goal late in the second half secured a 1-1 draw for Leicester in the first leg of… https://t.co/RfkIPfEZbX 12 seconds ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar Leicester City salvaged a draw towards the end of Wednesday's EFL Cup semifinal first leg, with all to play for in… https://t.co/5CD6OdulCO 5 minutes ago

mogulzahirabbas

Zahir Abbas RT @StatmanDave: Despite playing just 45 minutes, Hamza Choudhury won more tackles vs. Aston Villa (3/3) than any other Leicester City midf… 6 minutes ago

srose93

Scott Rose #CarabaoCup - Leicester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kelechi Iheanacho equaliser sets up second leg - https://t.co/ialmpffQDC #LEIAVL 8 minutes ago

UKsportpolitics

Sport Politics Leicester City 1 Aston Villa 1. FT. Perfectly poised. Good result for Villa but Leicester will also fancy their cha… https://t.co/4mnoVuvmAA 14 minutes ago

ibrxhxm

x RT @BBCSport: FT: Leicester City 1-1 Aston Villa Goals from Frédéric Guilbert and Kelechi Iheanacho has left this Carabao Cup semi-final… 15 minutes ago

ohheyystranger

Stranger on FPL RT @StatmanDave: James Maddison had a direct hand in 12 of Leicester City’s 21 shots vs. Aston Villa (57%): • 8 shots taken • 4 key passes… 22 minutes ago

avfcnewsgossip

AVFC News & Gossip RT @betvisionasia: #LeicesterCity vs. #AstonVilla#CarabaoCup (#EFL) Semi-Final Highlights! The latest in football sports news – Leiceste… 22 minutes ago

