The "rushed" Spurs exit in 2014 that changed Eric Dier's destiny at Tottenham - opinion

Sandro's exit from Tottenham Hotspur gave Eric Dier the chance to become the club's first-choice in defensive midfield



Recent related videos from verified sources Tottenham hit back to beat Olympiakos in Mourinho's home bow Jose Mourinho haul’s Eric Dier off the pitch, but leads Tottenham to a win over Olympiakos. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:21Published on November 27, 2019 Mourinho apologises to Eric Dier over midfielder's first-half substitution Best audio available. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho apologised to Eric Dier and and picked out an “intelligent ballboy” for praise as Spurs came from behind to beat Shakhtar Donetsk 4-2. Spurs went.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published on November 27, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this