Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The "rushed" Spurs exit in 2014 that changed Eric Dier's destiny at Tottenham - opinion

Football FanCast Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Sandro's exit from Tottenham Hotspur gave Eric Dier the chance to become the club's first-choice in defensive midfield
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tottenham hit back to beat Olympiakos in Mourinho's home bow [Video]Tottenham hit back to beat Olympiakos in Mourinho's home bow

Jose Mourinho haul’s Eric Dier off the pitch, but leads Tottenham to a win over Olympiakos.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:21Published

Mourinho apologises to Eric Dier over midfielder's first-half substitution [Video]Mourinho apologises to Eric Dier over midfielder's first-half substitution

Best audio available. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho apologised to Eric Dier and and picked out an “intelligent ballboy” for praise as Spurs came from behind to beat Shakhtar Donetsk 4-2. Spurs went..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.