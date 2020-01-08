Georgia quarterback Fromm entering NFL draft

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has decided to bypass his senior year and enter the NFL draft.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Mahomes vs Trubisky: Top QBs from 2017 draft to meet on Sunday Night Football The reigning NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, will face a fellow 2017 draft class quarterback, Mitch Trubisky of the Chicago Bears, in this week's Sunday Night Football showdown. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:49Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources NFL bound: QB Jake Fromm leaving Georgia to enter draft ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, despite some struggles during a junior season that led to speculation he might return for...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Jake Fromm leaving Georgia to enter NFL draft Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, despite some struggles during a junior season that led to speculation he might return for one more year...

Denver Post 1 hour ago





Tweets about this