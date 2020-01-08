Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Georgia quarterback Fromm entering NFL draft

ESPN Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has decided to bypass his senior year and enter the NFL draft.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft 01:30

 Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft. Tagovailoa will skip his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The quarterback announced his decision at a press conference Monday on the Alabama campus. With lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance I have decided that I will enter the 2020 NFL...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mahomes vs Trubisky: Top QBs from 2017 draft to meet on Sunday Night Football [Video]Mahomes vs Trubisky: Top QBs from 2017 draft to meet on Sunday Night Football

The reigning NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, will face a fellow 2017 draft class quarterback, Mitch Trubisky of the Chicago Bears, in this week's Sunday Night Football showdown.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NFL bound: QB Jake Fromm leaving Georgia to enter draft

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, despite some struggles during a junior season that led to speculation he might return for...
Seattle Times

Jake Fromm leaving Georgia to enter NFL draft

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, despite some struggles during a junior season that led to speculation he might return for one more year...
Denver Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.