Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Larry David says former Jets GM laughed at him when he told him to draft Lamar Jackson

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Larry David is a huge Jets fan. And, apparently, pretty, pretty, pretty good at evaluating young QB talent. He told ex-GM to take Lamar Jackson
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Larry David Told The Jets To Draft Lamar Jackson In 2018; Management Laughed At Him

Larry David Told The Jets To Draft Lamar Jackson In 2018; Management Laughed At Him 00:33

 Could you imagine Lamar Jackson not playing for the Ravens? Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lamar Jackson Didn't Know He Had Broken Michael Vick's Record Until Mark Ingram Told Him [Video]Lamar Jackson Didn't Know He Had Broken Michael Vick's Record Until Mark Ingram Told Him

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Jets 42-21 Thursday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

10 In A Row: Ravens Clinch AFC North [Video]10 In A Row: Ravens Clinch AFC North

Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes, scurried into the NFL record book and guided the Baltimore Ravens to their second straight AFC North title and 10th consecutive victory, 42-21 over the New..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Larry David told Jets to draft Lamar Jackson in 2018 and got laughed off the phone

Former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan would have been wise to take the advice
CBS Sports

Larry David Claims He Told The New York Jets To Draft Lamar Jackson

He's a great player
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Larry David says former Jets GM laughed at him when he told him to draft Lamar Jackson https://t.co/78gHLngadh https://t.co/aLHOc7rFjE 1 hour ago

theodore_larry

Theodore Larry RT @espn: Obsessive, relentless, ambitious and progressive -- former NBA commissioner David Stern lived a sporting life for the ages, says… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.