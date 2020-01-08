Global  

Lakers' Anthony Davis to travel after negative MRI from fall

FOX Sports Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Lakers' Anthony Davis to travel after negative MRI from fallAnthony Davis plans to travel with the Los Angeles Lakers on their upcoming road trip after he bruised his buttocks in a nasty fall
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis plans to travel with the Los Angeles Lakers on their upcoming road trip after he bruised his buttocks in a nasty fall. The...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsCBS SportsCBS 2BBC NewsUSATODAY.com

Source: MRI negative on back of Lakers' Davis

An MRI on Anthony Davis' back after he took a scary fall Tuesday night was negative, a source confirmed to ESPN.
ESPN Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle Times

