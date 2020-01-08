Global  

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Luka Modric stars as Zinedine Zidane's side cruise into Spanish Super Cup final

Independent Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Madrid will now face the winners of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
News video: Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list

Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list 01:07

 Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants others in the squad to contribute as the injury list continues to grow.

Rumour Has It: Real Madrid to sign €30m Reinier, Chelsea to wait for Sancho and Werner

Real Madrid are said to be close to signing yet another rising Brazilian star. Zinedine Zidane’s side have reportedly agreed a fee for Flamengo’s Reinier,...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Independent

Swansea City owner Jason Levien's DC United 'hold talks' for Real Madrid's Luka Modric

Swansea City owner Jason Levien's DC United 'hold talks' for Real Madrid's Luka ModricReports on the other side of the Atlantic are linking Levien's outfit with the Croatian
Wales Online


Ghulam Zaboor 🇵🇰 RT @RMadridHome_: FT: Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid. #HalaMadrid #SpanishSuperCup Goals • Toni Kroos • Isco • Luka Modric Assists • Luka Jo… 28 seconds ago

Timmy_Blaize RT @SquawkaNews: Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid FT: Toni Kroos scores directly from a corner, Luka Modrić adds a magical third with Isco scoring… 4 minutes ago

I_ Em_ Sama RT @yakubu_bukar: FT: Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid. #HalaMadrid #SpanishSuperCup Goals • Toni Kroos • Isco • Luka Modric Assists • Luka Jo… 4 minutes ago

Standard Sport 🚀 Toni Kroos and Luka Modric score stunners as Real Madrid dominate Valencia in Supercopa semi-final win. Barcelon… https://t.co/tlmNoC5mvV 14 minutes ago

