Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Toni Kroos scores stunning goal direct from corner in Real Madrid vs Valencia

Daily Star Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Toni Kroos scores stunning goal direct from corner in Real Madrid vs ValenciaReal Madrid star Toni Kroos scored a sensational goal his side’s Spanish super cup clash with Valencia
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list

Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list 01:07

 Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants others in the squad to contribute as the injury list continues to grow.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Everything you need to know about Brazil's rising star: Rodrygo Goes [Video]Everything you need to know about Brazil's rising star: Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes may only be 18, but he's already in the starting lineup for one of the best teams in the world: Real Madrid. Here's why you should be keeping an eye on him in 2020.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published

Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless 'Clasico' [Video]Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless 'Clasico'

Real Madrid and Barcelona share a goalless to leave the Catalans top of La Liga on goal difference.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kroos scores from corner as Real reach Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia

Toni Kroos' opportunistic goal direct from a corner helps Real Madrid reach the Spanish Super Cup final with a 3-1 victory over Valencia in Saudi Arabia.
BBC News

Paul Pogba: Manchester United ‘offered’ Toni Kroos or Adrien Rabiot in swap deals as Real Madrid and Juventus battle to sign midfielder

Manchester United could land either Toni Kroos or Adrien Rabiot in a player-plus-cash exchange, as both Real Madrid and Juventus step up their efforts to sign...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Toni Kroos scores stunning goal direct from corner in Real Madrid vs Valencia #RMCF #Supercopa2020… https://t.co/jcTrfOAoje 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.