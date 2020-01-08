Global  

New York Giants finalize deal to make Joe Judge head coach

FOX Sports Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
New York Giants finalize deal to make Joe Judge head coachJoe Judge is officially the new coach of the New York Giants
News video: Reports: Giants Reach Deal With Patriots Assistant Judge To Be Next Head Coach

Reports: Giants Reach Deal With Patriots Assistant Judge To Be Next Head Coach 00:32

 The Giants have chosen their next head coach, but it’s a safe bet the vast majority of their fans have never heard of him. According to multiple reports, New York was finalizing a deal Tuesday with New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge.

Sources: Giants to hire Judge, eye Garrett as OC

The New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make New England Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach, league sources told ESPN's Adam...
ESPN

Skip & Shannon react to breaking news that the Giants will hire Joe Judge as head coach

Skip & Shannon react to breaking news that the Giants will hire Joe Judge as head coachSkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the breaking news that the New York Giants have decided to hire former New England Patriots' special teams coach Joe...
FOX Sports

