Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cousin Sal: Titans pumping up Lamar Jackson was a ‘big, big mistake’

FOX Sports Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Cousin Sal: Titans pumping up Lamar Jackson was a ‘big, big mistake’Cousin Sal thinks it was unwise of Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans to heap praise on Lamar Jackson ahead of their Divisional round match up this weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Calls Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'Best Player In The League'

Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Calls Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'Best Player In The League' 00:28

 Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are set to face the Tennessee Titans at home Saturday in the divisional playoffs. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Cousin Sal: Titans pumping up Lamar Jackson was a ‘big, big mistake’

Cousin Sal: Titans pumping up Lamar Jackson was a ‘big, big mistake’Cousin Sal thinks it was unwise of Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans to heap praise on Lamar Jackson ahead of their Divisional round match up this weekend.
FOX Sports

Nick Wright does not expect Lamar Jackson to dominate in the playoffs

Nick Wright does not expect Lamar Jackson to dominate in the playoffsWith the Baltimore Ravens preparing to face off against the Tennessee Titans this Saturday for a chance at the Super Bowl, Nick Wright, Jenna Wolfe and Brian...
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.