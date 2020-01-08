Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Villa holds Leicester 1-1 in 1st leg of League Cup semis

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester’s substitutes pounced on a rare lapse in concentration by Aston Villa to salvage a 1-1 draw for their team in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Wednesday. Hamza Choudhury dispossessed Douglas Luiz as the Villa midfielder dawdled on the ball inside his own half and it […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview

Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview 01:12

 Leicester are set to host Aston Villa in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday as overwhelming favourites to make it to Wembley. The Foxes last won the League Cup in 2000 when they beat Tranmere 2-1.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool [Video]Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool

Manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media after Leicester City's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the English Premier League. Rodgers paid tribute to the runaway league leaders, and said this game and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool [Video]Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool

Leicester prepare to go head-to-head with their main rivals for the Premier League, Liverpool, in their Boxing Day clash at the King Power Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iheanacho earns Leicester first-leg draw in League Cup semi-final

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scores a crucial second-half equaliser against Aston Villa to set up an intriguing EFL Cup semi-final second leg.
BBC News Also reported by •Express and StarSeattle TimesFOX Sports

Aston Villa held by Leicester City after Kelechi Iheanacho goal in Carabao Cup semi-final clash as Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings star for Villans

Leicester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Midlands rivals Aston Villa on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Caraba Cup semi-final. Although much of the...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FBC_News

FBC News Fiji Leicester City had to come from one-nil down to hold Aston Villa one-all in the Carabao Cup first leg semi-final at… https://t.co/esyIBhSZdO 22 minutes ago

LiveLCFC

LCFC Live Rodgers holds his hands up #LCFC #AVFC https://t.co/1MfoXJ794b 30 minutes ago

2019Lcfc

LeIcester City FC News Aston Villa Holds Leicester to Draw in League Cup Semifinal 1st Leg https://t.co/xXA7d0qPHS 42 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester’s substitutes pounced on a rare lapse in concentration by Aston Villa to salvag… https://t.co/eR493KrVtD 46 minutes ago

AVFC_Fanly

AVFC Report Villa holds Leicester 1-1 in 1st leg of League Cup semis #AstonVilla https://t.co/djgFOdJNff https://t.co/JDPlOGTShQ 54 minutes ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Villa holds Leicester 1-1 in 1st leg of League Cup semis https://t.co/c3lJxKFbAE 1 hour ago

footyhlines

Footy Headlines Villa holds Leicester 1-1 in 1st leg of League Cup semis : Villa holds Leicester 1-1 in 1st leg of League Cup semis… https://t.co/ihTRvqsJRZ 1 hour ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News Villa holds Leicester 1-1 in 1st leg of League Cup semis https://t.co/a36nffklpG https://t.co/BnaUqZR7h7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.