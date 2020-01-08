Global  

Aston Villa held by Leicester City after Kelechi Iheanacho goal in Carabao Cup semi-final clash as Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings star for Villans

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Leicester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Midlands rivals Aston Villa on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Caraba Cup semi-final. Although much of the pre-match focus was on the impending battle between Jack Grealish and James Maddison and the return of Jamie Vardy, it was an unlikely source who opened […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview

Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview 01:12

 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup clash against local rivals Manchester City.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rodgers: We dominated [Video]Rodgers: We dominated

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says his side dominated for most of their Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg tie against Aston Villa.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:53Published

Pep Guardiola is a 'genius', says Goater [Video]Pep Guardiola is a 'genius', says Goater

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater has called Pep Guardiola a "genius" after City beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. 

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Villa hold Leicester in Carabao Cup semi-final

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scores a crucial second-half equaliser against Aston Villa to set up an intriguing EFL Cup semi-final second leg.
BBC News

'Really poor' - Leicester City fans split on Aston Villa Carabao Cup semi-final draw

'Really poor' - Leicester City fans split on Aston Villa Carabao Cup semi-final drawLeicester City news - Foxes fans have been reacting to Wednesday night's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg clash with Midlands rivals Aston Villa.
Leicester Mercury

Cleansheet

Cleansheet 😷🇭🇰😷 Iheanacho levels as Leicester held to Aston Villa draw in Carabao Cup semi-final https://t.co/J9qRKwDlmA https://t.co/Uqpj1wcfYD 26 minutes ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News Iheanacho levels as Leicester held to Aston Villa draw in Carabao Cup semi-final https://t.co/60aKMgpK5E https://t.co/5xB6giSLD6 42 minutes ago

red_devils_14

علي باسل عبدالنبي RT @talkSPORT: All to play for in the second leg at Villa Park https://t.co/rpVNZTwOt0 45 minutes ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Aston Villa held by Leicester City after Kelechi Iheanacho goal in Carabao Cup semi-final clash as Jack https://t.co/v8RQ9CruAJ 45 minutes ago

2019Lcfc

LeIcester City FC News Iheanacho levels as Leicester held to Aston Villa draw in Carabao Cup semi-final https://t.co/W7qJ4AwpwH https://t.co/Ip5EuQqNMz 47 minutes ago

ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Iheanacho levels as Leicester held to Aston Villa draw in Carabao Cup semi-final https://t.co/aHF2pn3Bra 55 minutes ago

99_kariuki

Kariuki Andy Mureithi @EricNjiiru Great game. Leicester held to 1 all draw by Aston villa but i know Leicester will sail into the finals… https://t.co/IiPe7rzWi6 57 minutes ago

AstonVillaFNH

Villa News Hound Iheanacho levels as Leicester held to Aston Villa draw in Carabao Cup se #AVFC #UTV #VillaFamily #FNH https://t.co/hvIz7dCaKW 59 minutes ago

