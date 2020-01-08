Global  

Aston Villa 'in transfer talks' with AC Milan over Liverpool hero Pepe Reina

Daily Star Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Aston Villa 'in transfer talks' with AC Milan over Liverpool hero Pepe ReinaAston Villa are in need of a new goalkeeper after losing Tom Heaton for the rest of the season and former Liverpool star Pepe Reina is wanted by Dean Smith
News video: Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City 01:21

 Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa [Video]Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa

Neil Critchley says he is "incredibly proud" of his side's performance against Aston Villa.

Liverpool ready to play two fixtures in under 24 hours [Video]Liverpool ready to play two fixtures in under 24 hours

Liverpool are preparing to play in two cup competitions on two continents in less than 24 hours. The club will field two teams in two days due to a pile-up in their fixtures. With Jurgen Klopp and his..

Aston Villa transfer news: Pepe Reina’s agent confirms former Liverpool goalkeeper will only join Premier League side if AC Milan sign a replacement

Aston Villa will only complete a deal for Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina on the condition AC Milan find a suitable replacement for him, according to his agent....
talkSPORT Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldWalsall AdvertiserLichfield MercuryDaily Star

Kid in a candy store: Villa's proposed January move is far from a necessity - opinion

Aston Villa's proposed move for AC Milan's Pepe Reina hints that they are like a kid in a candy shop during the transfer windows.
Football FanCast

