Hawks' Trae Young helps erase more than $1 million in medical debt for Atlanta residents

Hawks guard Trae Young making a difference on and off the court as his donation offers Atlanta residents relief from over $1 million in medical debt.

Recent related news from verified sources Trae Young helps cancel over $1M in medical debt for people in Atlanta with donation Young's $10K donation went a long way

Trae Young cancels over $1 million of medical debt "I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year," he said.

