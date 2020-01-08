Global  

Hawks' Trae Young helps erase more than $1 million in medical debt for Atlanta residents

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Hawks guard Trae Young making a difference on and off the court as his donation offers Atlanta residents relief from over $1 million in medical debt.
News video: Trae Young Filthy Handle

Trae Young Filthy Handle 00:14

 Trae Young's filthy handle vs Nuggets!

Trae Young Leads East. Conf. in All-Star Voting (guards) [Video]Trae Young Leads East. Conf. in All-Star Voting (guards)

Trae Young talks about leading the Eastern Conference guards in all-star voting.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trae Young helps cancel over $1M in medical debt for people in Atlanta with donation

Young's $10K donation went a long way
CBS Sports

Trae Young cancels over $1 million of medical debt

"I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year," he said.
CBS News


